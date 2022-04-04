Hawthorn’s “Mad Hatter Tea,” a unique afternoon tea experience, has returned to Calgary.

Offering the chance to indulge in delectable pastries, dainty finger sandwiches, and oven-fresh scones, this is a one-of-a-kind dining idea in YYC.

Of course, there’s also plenty of tea.

Happening on Saturdays and Sundays from April 2 to May 1, this popular experience is at the stunning Hawthorn Dining Room located in the Hotel Fairmont Palliser.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Palliser (@fairmontpalliser)

The Fairmont curated LOT 35 loose leaf teas that can be casually enjoyed with the fancy food menu.

Freshly baked vanilla scones are served with house cream and jams, and there is a platter of tea sandwiches and sweets to try.

The savoury items at Hawthorn’s Mad Hatter Tea include an English Cucumber & Boursin on sourdough bread, a smoked turkey sandwich with arugula aioli on rye, and a shrimp and lemon mini quiche.

A few of the sweets to taste and try are Queen of Heart’s cookies, vanilla shortbread with raspberry preserves, fuchsia macaron and cherry jelly, and a red velvet cupcake with cream cheese icing, to name just a few.

Making it fun for the entire family, there’s even a specialized and cheaper menu for those who are 12 years old or younger.

Book online, call 403-260-1219 to make a reservation, or place an order in advance to treat yourself to afternoon tea at home.

You don’t want to be late for this very important date.

Hawthorn’s Mad Hatter Tea

Address: 133 9th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $95 per person

Instagram