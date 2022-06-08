FoodRestaurants & BarsPatiosFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Lanai, an exciting new Hawaiian-themed summer rooftop patio, opens tomorrow in Calgary.

Not only will tropical vibes be coming to YYC, but this spot is located right on the iconic 17th Avenue.

The grand opening is on June 9, and this is a pop-up event so the Hawaiian vibes won’t be around forever so make sure you check it out.

Tiki-style cocktails, summer snacks, and live rooftop entertainment can be expected at Lanai so take your favourite Hawaiian shirt out of the closet.

 

The Hawaiian theme aspect, besides the sunny rooftop patio, starts with the classic tiki cocktails served here.

Fun and colourful drinks like the blue Hawaiian, mai tai, pina colada, and a Trinidadian tiki bowl will be found on the menu here. There’s even a one-of-a-kind $50 daiquiri!

Island snacks are the perfect pairing with these vibrant drinks, from the classic guac and chips, and also grilled BBQ wings, plantain chips, grilled brussel sprouts, and garden salads.

If you’re hungrier for more, there are larger meals that sound absolutely wild, like the jerk chicken alfredo, cassava leaf pizza, or the tilapia served with fried yams.

This rooftop pop-up is open Wednesday to Sunday, with live entertainment, day parties, and DJ events.

Lanai

Address: 1406-17th Avenue SW

Instagram

