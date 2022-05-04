6 best places to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Calgary this year

Cinco de Mayo is coming up fast!

It’s the best reason we can think of to enjoy tequila, tacos, margs, and dancing on a weekday.

Luckily for you, we’ve got a list of the best restaurants and bars to celebrate Cinco de Mayo this year.

Here are the six best restaurants to check out in Calgary to participate in the festivities.

This is one of the best spots for Cinco de Mayo because it has one of the most fun atmospheres. This place is first come, first served, so you’ll want to be there early and beat the line.

Address: 235 12th Avenue SW, Calgary

Chakalaka, a tropical-themed bar in Calgary, makes its comeback just in time for Cinco de Mayo; $3 tacos, $4 tequila shots, $5 Coronas, and $7 margs will be on special all day here on 17th Ave.

Address: 1410 – 17th Avenue, Calgary

This is the perfect place to grab authentic tacos, watch the game in a celebrated food hall, and be just a couple of blocks away from the Red Mile. The energy this year is going to be an absolute blast.

Address: First Street Market -1327 1st Street SW, Calgary

Head to Blanco Cantina on Thursday from 11 am to 11 pm to order any of the signature nachos, tacos, drinks, and of course, anything from the “Halfy Hour” from 3 to 5 pm and 9 pm to close daily.

Address: 723 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: 1140 Kensington Road, NW #100, Calgary

Address: 8545 Broadcast Avenue SW, Calgary

Anejo is known for having some of the best margaritas in Calgary and the best tacos, all enjoyed in a room decorated with sugar skulls, flags, pottery, and more, making it feel like you’re in a hole-in-the-wall Mexican joint.

There are also 200+ tequilas to choose from behind the bar if you’d rather go for something straight up on this fun day.

Address:

Con Mi Taco is a Mexican pop-up spot in the Grain Exchange Building that is thankfully open on Thursday nights. The team here is known for serving up some of the best tacos in town, served on fresh house-made corn tortillas. There are only 20 seats, which makes it fun and intimate, but get there right at opening at 5 pm.

Address: 821 1st Street SW, Calgary

