Chakalaka, a tropical-themed bar in Calgary, is making its comeback this week.

Located on 17th Avenue, this oasis promises a getaway adventure of themed food, cocktails, and events.

This was a super popular bar when it was here, but it temporarily closed just to introduce YYC to the equally-cool Mama Africa pop-up restaurant.

The grand reopening for Chakalaka, located at 1410 – 17th Avenue, will be this Wednesday, May 4.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chakalaka (@chakalakabar)

The new menu here is made up of shareable comfort food and also plenty of exotic eats that we can’t wait to try.

This is THE place where you can find crocodile, ostrich, and even kangaroo all on the same table.

Other dishes, like fresh and spicy ceviche, fun spins on the shrimp cocktail, and deep-fried pani puri vegan dough puffs are other exciting dishes here.

There are also three different patio concepts here.

Sit inside, or enjoy the sun on the backyard-style patio, the extended street patio, or head up the stairs to the tiki-style rooftop patio.

There will be a happy hour every single day of the week, as well as fun events, like the upcoming Cinco de Mayo with tacos, tequilas, margs, and more.

This is a tropical bar after all, so there will definitely be some cool tiki-style cocktails to sip on.

Mojitos made with lavender rum, house-infused hibiscus syrup, and black peach liqueur, as well as a stunning smoked old-fashioned, are just a couple of the drinks to try.

Check out this new spot when it officially reopens, and just in time for the Red Mile experience.

Chakalaka

Address: 1410 – 17th Avenue, Calgary

Instagram