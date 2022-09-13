Exploring the new restaurants in Calgary is always a fun culinary adventure.

Sure, going to a favourite and familiar spot is easy, but trying a new place can be so rewarding. You just need to know where to go.

We’ve rounded up the best new restaurants in Calgary to take the guesswork out of your next dining experience, including pizza spots and wine bars.

Be sure to stop by and visit any of these fantastic new restaurants in Calgary that opened in the last month.

Operating out of Little Tavern, the pizza menu is huge and inspired by the pizza styles found in Canada, New York, and Europe. The concept is “world-inspired pizza,” available in three sizes, along with salads and subs.

There are more than 20 delicious pizzas to try here, including everything from basic pepperoni to ones loaded with veggies, and unique creations like the Montreal Smoke, topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, Montreal smoked meat, mushrooms, and peppers.

Spicy Meatball, Truffle Pig, Tex Mex, My Sweet Bruschetta, Pineapple Express, and Chicken Confit Blue are just a handful of unique pies you can order starting today.

Address: Little Tavern — #5 – 5555 Strathcona Hill SW, Calgary

Okay, technically this is a to-go concept and not a brick-and-mortar restaurant, but it’s still very exciting.

This concept started in 2018 as a late-night burger and beer bar operating out of Kitsilano’s Their There coffee shop at night. Earlier this year, it opened its own store in Vancouver’s Yaletown neighbourhood.

Now, Calgarians can try it out because Hundy has soft-launched a ghost kitchen based out of 714 10th Avenue SW, Calgary with all of the hits on the menu.

Bacon cheeseburgers, hot chicken sandwiches, veggie burgers, and more are all must-try options here. All of the sides are available to order as well, like fries, poutine, and cabbage salad.

Located in the community of Harvest Hills, this is now a go-to restaurant for authentic Korean fried chicken dishes with ingredients that are imported straight from Korea.

Serving fried chicken dishes to order, this spot uses Korea’s famous beta-mix, marinades, sauces, and more to create a menu of all kinds of sweet, savoury, and spicy items.

Address: 9650 Harvest Hills Boulevard N, Calgary

Located in a hidden room (behind Una Pizza on 17th Avenue), Frenchie closed nearly a year ago and we are so happy it’s back.

Adorably named after the dog breed, this secret spot has an extensive wine list, cocktails, snacks to pair, and a delectable choice of fondue options.

This little back wine bar has close to 15 wines by the glass, from refreshing sparkling to bold reds. Grab a bottle and stay a while, with wine from all over the world and priced so that you can sip on a budget and go for some higher-end options.

Address: 616 17th Avenue SW, Calgary (behind Una Pizza)

