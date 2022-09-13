Terroir Signature Dinners: 4 epic events happening this month in Calgary
This month, Calgary will see some unforgettable Terroir Signature Dinners.
Four of the most well-regarded restaurants in Calgary will be hosting these epic dinners that are a one-of-a-kind opportunity for any dedicated foodie.
Taking place in the evenings of Monday, September 19 and Tuesday, September 20, these Terroir Signature Dinners are ticketed events, held at Fire & Flora, Bridgette Bar, Rouge restaurant, and Canada’s best new restaurant, Major Tom.
Each one of these dinners will be an immersive dining experience, carefully designed by local and travelling chefs from all over the world. This isn’t just a chance to try new menus from some of YYC’s best culinary minds, but to see them collaborate with new faces.
Here are the four different Terroir Signature Dinners to check out this month.
Major Tom
The Major Tom chef team and a number of special guests from across the country will be making culinary creations that represent Alberta.
When: Monday, September 19 at 6 pm
Where: 700 2nd Street SW, Calgary
Price: Sold out
Fire & Flora
An immersive dining experience with elevated plant-based cuisine.
When: Monday, September 19 at 6 pm
Where: 227 11th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: $125 + GST
Bridgette Bar
Fire cookery is the theme of this dinner that will celebrate the culinary story of Alberta.
When: Tuesday, September 20 at 6 pm
Where: 739 10th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: $175 + GST
Rouge Restaurant
Chefs from all over North America will be contributing to this one-night exclusive dinner that includes food and wine.
When: Tuesday, September 20 at 6 pm
Where: 1240 8th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: Sold out
The Terroir Symposium is a massive hospitality event where industry professionals can connect, share ideas, create opportunities, and make some seriously delicious food.
Typical attendees to this event include chefs, drink experts, service staff, suppliers, restaurateurs, writers, educators, business leaders, and more. If you’re interested in knowing how the best in the hospitality industry operate, what’s trending for the future, or just want to experience the best, grab a ticket.
This is the first time it’s ever been in Calgary, so you won’t want to miss out.
Terroir Symposium 2022
When: September 19 and 20, 2022
Where: The Central Library — 800 3rd Street SE, Calgary
Price: $299 + GST; buy tickets here