Yelp has revealed a list of its highest-rated coffee shops across Canada, and there are several Alberta spots on the list. Coffee Bureau is one of them.

Placing fifth, this YEG spot is one of just three Alberta coffee shops to make this national top 25 list. It’s a cozy, no-frills place to enjoy coffee, tea, baked goods, and tasty pastries.

The others were Le fournil Bakery in Canmore (16) and Monogram Coffee in Calgary (19).

Known for local craft roasted coffee, Incognito Coffee in Vancouver took home the top prize for the best coffee shop in Canada. The top spot in the United States went to Yaw Farm Coffee Roaster in Las Vegas.

Yelp “identified businesses in the coffee shop category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews.” The list was announced this month.

A few of the staple menu items you can try here include espresso-style coffee, soft serve ice cream, and local products like St-Viateur bagels.

Of the top 25 highest-rated coffee shops across Canada on this Yelp list, 10 are in Ontario, six are in BC, five are in Quebec, and one is in Nova Scotia, in addition to three in Alberta.

It’s nice to see these coffee shops get some love, and maybe now it’s a new place you can look forward to trying out.

Coffee Bureau

Address: 10505 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram