The Pizza Project, a popular concept that closed back in December, is officially reopening in Calgary today.

With many YYC restaurants closing their doors, it’s nice to see one ready to open back up.

Operating out of Little Tavern, the pizza menu is huge, inspired by the pizza styles found in Canada, New York, and Europe. The concept is “world-inspired pizza,” available in three sizes, along with salads and subs as well.

There are more than 20 delicious pizzas to try here, including everything from basic pepperoni to ones loaded with veggies, and unique creations like the Montreal Smoke, topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, Montreal smoked meat, mushrooms, and peppers.

Spicy Meatball, Truffle Pig, Tex Mex, My Sweet Bruschetta, Pineapple Express, and Chicken Confit Blue are just a handful of unique pies you can order starting today.

Every pizza here is made with a proprietary dough recipe and Canadian-sourced mozzarella cheese is used for a one-of-a-kind flavour profile for Calgary pizza joints.

This returning spot is available at the Little Tavern or on delivery apps at 4 pm today, September 6.

The Pizza Project

Address: Little Tavern — #5 – 5555 Strathcona Hill SW, Calgary

Instagram