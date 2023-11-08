Best new restaurants in Calgary you have to check out soon

Calgary has an abundance of incredible restaurants to visit, but if you’re looking to broaden your culinary horizons, the city is home to a ton of new spots.

While it can be tempting to hit up a tried and true restaurant, heading out and testing brand-new places is exciting, and if you know where to look, you might just discover a new favourite.

We’ve rounded up some of Calgary’s best new restaurants that need to be added to your foodie bucket list. From epic brunch spots to Korean BBQ and karaoke, these places will hit the spot.

So next time you’re planning a meal out, you should stop by and visit one of the incredible new restaurants that opened in Calgary in the last month.

Does life get any better than cocktails and desserts? We think not. The 6 Lounge is one of Calgary’s latest additions, and it serves up delicious cakes from luxury cake brand Lady M Cakes and mesmerizing cocktails.

Address: 638 6th Avenue SW #200, Calgary

This Pakistani restaurant serves up naan bread with a twist, with flavours inspired by spots all over the world. From savoury dishes like Philly Cheese Steak and Honey Garlic to sweet Cinnamon Swirl, there’s an option for everyone.

Address: 1614 10th Street SW, Calgary

This Korean BBQ and karaoke lounge is a one-stop shop for a good time, and it’s just opened on 17th Avenue. You can choose from delicious meat platters, a range of sides and veggies, and unique cocktails before heading to sing your heart out.

Address: 1410 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

This brunch spot offers flavours from the Middle East, India and beyond, all on one delicious menu. With everything from truffle mac and cheese, sliders, paninis, and butter chicken, there’s something for everyone.

Address: 614 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

