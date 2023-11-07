Korilla Korean BBQ officially has opened its doors in Calgary

Korean BBQ fans, listen up! A brand new spot to get this amazing type of cuisine has just opened in Calgary and it has everything you could need for an incredible night out.

Calgary has plenty of incredible Korean restaurants to try out and Korilla Korean BBQ is the latest addition

From the team behind the popular Korean corn dog spot Hankii, Korilla is an upscale dining concept that has opened on Calgary’s bustling 17th Avenue.

The huge menu has everything from appetizers such as japchae, beef tartare, chicken wings, and kimchi.

You can also get your hands on a ton of drool-worthy BBQ favourites like beef brisket, short rib, pork belly, and chicken to cook right at the table. There are even impossible patties available for non-meat eaters.

Korilla also serves up a range of unique cocktails with some pretty wild ingredients like cotton candy and popping candy.

Not only can you feast on delicious BBQ, but the spot is also home to a rooftop patio and a karaoke lounge so that you can party all night long.

Address: 1410 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

