There’s a new fusion restaurant in Calgary offering a unique blast for the tastebuds with an array of flavours.

Zephyr and Shai opened over the summer in Bridgeland and it’s brought something different to the area’s foodie community.

Blending flavours from Middle Eastern, Indian and Western cuisine, you’ll be able to find your favourite comfort foods… with a twist!

We checked it out for ourselves and sampled some of the restaurant’s most popular dishes and were pleasantly surprised by the variety.

The macaroni and cheese was fabulous and deviated from the norm with some hints of spices (a curry perhaps?).

We loved the fattoush salad, but our favourite was probably the butter chicken that tasted a bit like tomato soup. It was a delicious pairing with the chipotle panini and naan bread, making the perfect dipping dish.

The restaurant says its most popular dish is the beef slider and it’s not hard to tell why, with an unexpected surprise… a dill pickle!

The women-owned restaurant has been a dream 10 years in the making for the two owners.

They are also waiting on government approval to add a sheesha bar to their business, which would be a welcome addition to the venue’s noticeably intimate atmosphere.

Keep your eyes peeled for the grand opening party of this tasty fusion restaurant in Calgary this November!

Zephyr & Shai

Address: 614 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

