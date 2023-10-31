Cloud Naan: Pakistani restaurant opens first Canadian location in Calgary

Cloud Naan is a new restaurant in Calgary and it’s dedicated entirely to naan bread.

The brand announced last year it would be bringing a location to Calgary but as of early September, no address has been made public yet. That all changed with the soft launch later in the month and is now a hot spot just off 17th Avenue downtown.

Serving freshly baked naan in a traditional wood-fired brick oven, the items at Cloud Naan in Calgary are made with “fusion flavours from around the world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cloud Naan (@cloudnaan)

The Pakistani-based restaurant is bringing delicious, doughy, goodness to the streets of Calgary ranging from sweet to savoury options.

Who knew there were so many ways to eat naan? With flavours including Philly Cheese Steak, Honey and Garlic Chicken, and so much cheese, there is something for everyone from meat lovers to vegetarians.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cloud Naan (@cloudnaan)

They also have dessert flavours that include Cinnamon Swirl and Desi Ghee Sugar Naan.

Naans range in price from $18 to $30 for the Philly Cheese Steak. There is also the option to add fries to your meal if you think you can eat it all! These look like really hearty, thick dishes.

Address: 1614 10th Street SW

Instagram