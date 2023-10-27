FoodBoozeRestaurant Openings

The 6 Lounge: Cocktail and dessert bar opens in Calgary this weekend

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
Oct 27 2023, 4:13 pm
The 6 Lounge: Cocktail and dessert bar opens in Calgary this weekend
There’s a new cocktail and dessert bar opening in Calgary this weekend, and it looks incredible. 

The 6 Lounge is the perfect place to grab some small bites that pack a flavourful punch, specializing in tapas and desserts.

 
 
 
 
 
Among the many desserts on offer, the 6 Lounge will be the first place in Canada to offer Lady M Cakes, a luxury cake brand founded in New York City.

“As the first in the country to serve these highly exclusive and internationally renowned delicacies, The 6 invites you to savour the epitome of luxury. Handcrafted with the finest, freshest, and most premium-quality ingredients, Lady M Cakes are a symbol of exquisite taste and unparalleled joy,” reads their website.

 
 
 
 
 
Their cocktails include gourmet “Goblets which are “oversized, novelty cocktails” served “in a mesmerizing array of flavours, adorned with delightful candy, fresh fruit, and captivating garnishes.”

There is a grand opening tonight at 7 pm. Guests are invited to stay as late as they like for a full night of indulgence. There will be premium cocktails, sweet desserts, and savoury culinary delights.

The 6 Lounge

Address: 638 6th Avenue SW #200

Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
