Modern Love is a new vegan pub opening this month in Calgary.

But that’s not all.

It’s also the new concept from the team behind The Buckingham in Edmonton, and it will be replacing what was Broken City.

Broken City was a hub for music and art in Calgary for over 15 years, with a famous summer rooftop patio and a solid menu of burgers, mains, salads, apps, and more. The building underwent renovations and looks like it’ll have an entirely new look, name, ownership, and concept this spring.

This modern dive bar aims to be a spot for vegan food, punk music, and dancing. The opening day will be on June 14, and the grand opening party will happen three days later on June 17.

This grand opening week will see different features, live music, dancing, karaoke, and more.

We haven’t seen a menu yet, but you can be one of the first people to try it by signing up for the party via the guest list on the ML website.

This has been a long-awaited opening so go in and see what this new space is bringing to Calgary’s vegan, punk, and bar scene.

Modern Love

Address: 613 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

