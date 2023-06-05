YYC Kitchen and Bar is an exciting new restaurant opening this week.

From the team behind the YYC Pasta Bar, one of Calgary’s best spots for pasta, this new concept was originally supposed to open in March 2023 so it’s very exciting it’s finally here.

Opening at 412 Memorial Drive, this kitchen and bar will serve brunch, an all-day menu, and plenty of pasta all with a beautiful view of the downtown skyline and Bow River. There will also be a gorgeous summertime patio.

It is having its soft opening to the public on Wednesday, June 7 from 8 am to 10 pm.

The menu hasn’t been revealed yet, but if it’s anything like the fully customizable YYC Pasta Bar menu, our mouths are already watering.

The menu at the pasta bar focuses on serving authentic Italian dishes with innovative twists, like spaghetti meatballs, veal tortellini, and baked lasagna. These are all delicious, but it’s the unique “build your own pasta” option that feels the most fun. This new concept on the river should have some new surprises in store for YYC diners.

This new spot for breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be just down the street from Jinbar and the rest of the excellent Bridgeland community, so this is a great addition to the area.

YYC Kitchen and Bar

Address: 412 Memorial Drive, Calgary

