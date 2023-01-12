Exploring the new restaurants in Calgary is always a fun culinary adventure.

YYC has so many great restaurants to choose from. Sure, going to a favourite and familiar spot is easy, but trying a new place can be so rewarding. You just need to know where to go. It’s a new year and that should mean trying new spots.

We’ve rounded up the best new restaurants in Calgary to take the guesswork out of your next dining experience, including strip club-inspired chicken spots and adored bakeries reopening.

Be sure to stop by and visit any of these fantastic new restaurants in Calgary that opened in the last month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Island Plate (@islandplateyyc)

Located at 20 Crowfoot Crescent #410, this new spot specializes in island-style food with a particular focus on stir-fry.

Appetizers include island favourites like coconut shrimp, spring rolls, and spam musabi, a popular sushi-like snack in Hawaii. Like any great BBQ spot, there are a large number of sides as well, such as macaroni salad, tater tots, coleslaw, corn salad, and rice, to name just a few.

Address: 20 Crowfoot Crescent #410, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden Dragon Street food & Chatime brentwood (@goldendragonstreetfood)

Taiwanese fried chicken and large fried squid on a stick are just a couple of the fun food options you can find on the menu that pairs perfectly with bubble tea.

The authentic Chinese hot pot restaurant served premium foods using the traditional steamboat cooking hot pot method by preparing the ingredients right at the table. Using various meats and vegetables, you create your own dishes exactly to your liking by using this fun do-it-yourself style of cooking.

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JJAWANG (@jjawangcalgary)

Located at #1150 40 Christie Park View SW, this is a fusion restaurant that specializes in Chinese and Korean cuisine.

The menu has classic and modern dishes from both countries, including rice dishes, dim sum, and more. There are even a few types of sweet and sour beef and pork. Creamy shrimp, noodle bowls, and Korean-style steak dishes can also be found here.

Address: #1150 40 Christie Park View SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taj Kabob – Afghan Street Food (@tajstreetfood)

The Afghan dishes here are all halal and served with a modern twist, with flavours and smells inspired by the street markets of Kabul. Kabobs are the star on the menu here.

Guests can try many different kabob wraps and plates, such as beef, chicken, and even Beyond Meat. These soft wraps also come with onions, tomatoes, and fries, which are then drizzled in a spicy garlic sauce.

Address: 1140 — 40 Christie Park View SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coffee✖️Donuts✖️Ice Cream (@amaidocafe)

Flavours of mochi donuts included Black Sesame, Cinnamon Sugar, Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, Matcha, and White Rabbit.

Originally slated to open in August, this has been a highly anticipated opening for YYC and it’s definitely one of the best new restaurants in Calgary, even if it is a bakery.

Address: 202D Centre Street S, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Calgary (@dishedcalgary)

As seen on the resto’s Instagram page, this new spot is on a mission “to create the world’s most sumptuous, seductive and drool-worthy chicken tenders.”

Chicken tenders dripping in multiple sauces and covered in teriyaki, spaghetti, crispy skin, jalapeños, and Cheetos are just a few of the wild options on the strip club-inspired menu.

Address: 312 3rd Street SE, Calgary

Instagram