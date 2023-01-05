Golden Dragon Street Food, a new concept serving Chinese street food, just opened in Calgary.

It’s located in the Brentwood Village Shopping Centre and also has a Chatime inside serving up milk teas, juices, smoothies, slushes, and plenty of other tasty drinks.

Taiwanese fried chicken and large fried squid on a stick are just a couple of the fun food options you can find on the menu that pair perfectly with a bubble tea.

One year ago, Golden Dragon Hot Pot opened, and this is an addition to that restaurant.

The authentic Chinese hot pot restaurant served premium foods using the traditional steamboat cooking hot pot method by preparing the ingredients right at the table. Using various meats and vegetables, you create your own dishes exactly to your liking by using this fun do-it-yourself style of cooking.

Hot pot was certainly the reason to visit that establishment for the past year, but now you can also enjoy familiar Chinese seafood, noodle, skewer, and other street food-style dishes.

Check out this exciting hub of Chinese hot pot, street food, and bubble tea next time you’re in Brentwood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden Dragon Street food & Chatime brentwood (@goldendragonstreetfood)

