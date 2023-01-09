Island Plate, a new Asian and BBQ fusion restaurant in Calgary, just opened.

Located at 20 Crowfoot Crescent #410, this new spot specializes in island-style food with a particular focus on stir-fry.

Appetizers include island favourites like coconut shrimp, spring rolls, and spam musabi, a popular sushi-like snack in Hawaii. Like any great BBQ spot, there are a large number of sides as well, such as macaroni salad, tater tots, coleslaw, corn salad, and rice, to name just a few.

There is also a tasty menu of plates and stir fry to choose from, with loads of options to pick and choose however you’d like it.

Already loaded with rice and macaroni salad, you can choose from proteins like chicken, beef, seafood, and pork. Each has different flavours and styles, from mochiko to ribs kalua-style, a traditional Hawaiian cooking method using an underground oven.

To mix it all together, there are five different sauces to choose from: huli huli BBQ, sweet garlic ginger soy, spicy gochujang, shao kao, and pineapple sweet chili.

Check out this new spot and take a quick trip to the islands right here in YYC.

Island Plate

Address: 20 Crowfoot Crescent #410, Calgary

