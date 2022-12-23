Amaido Cafe: Spot for fresh mochi donuts reopens in Calgary
Amaido Cafe, Calgary’s go-to destination for fresh mochi donuts, sadly closed its doors in May of 2021.
In much happier news, the popular cafe has finally made its comeback.
The cafe has returned to share a space with the Urban Pop Shoppe located at 202D Centre Street S.
This exciting reopening has been in the works for a while now. A year after closing, the team announced it would be reopening soon and the cafe was even a vendor at this past Calgary Stampede.
Amaido Cafe not only had fresh mochi donuts but also homemade ice cream, coffee, specialty drinks, and other sweet treats.
Flavours of mochi donuts included Black Sesame, Cinnamon Sugar, Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, Matcha, and White Rabbit.
Originally slated to open in August, this has been a highly anticipated opening for YYC.
Amaido Cafe
Address: 202D Centre Street S, Calgary