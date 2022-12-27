Taj Kabob, a popular restaurant for Afghan street food, opens a new location in Calgary today.

Opening in the Signal Hill/Strathcona community, this grand opening is happening today, December 27. There will be fun deals as well, like $5 wraps all day long.

The Afghan dishes here are all halal and served with a modern twist, with flavours and smells inspired by the street markets of Kabul. Kabobs are the star on the menu here.

Guests can try many different kabob wraps and plates, such as beef, chicken, and even Beyond Meat. These soft wraps also come with onions, tomatoes, and fries, which are then drizzled in a spicy garlic sauce.

Whether it’s with fries, naan, desserts, or drinks, there are many different combinations of kabob to enjoy. There are also sides, such as samosas, salad, fries, and more. Taj Kabob offers huge shareable plates of different proteins and vegetables that are then steamed and drizzled with garlic yogurt and garnished with crushed mint leaves.

Treat yourself to some cheap wraps for the grand opening, or swing by this exciting new YYC location any time.

Taj Kabob

Address: 1140 — 40 Christie Park View SW, Calgary

Instagram