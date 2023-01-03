FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

JJAWANG: Korean and Chinese-style restaurant just opened in Calgary

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Jan 3 2023, 4:29 pm
JJAWANG: Korean and Chinese-style restaurant just opened in Calgary
Tatjana Baibakova/Shutterstock

JJAWANG is an exciting new food concept that just opened in Calgary.

Located at #1150 40 Christie Park View SW, this is a fusion restaurant that specializes in Chinese and Korean cuisine.

The menu has classic and modern dishes from both countries, including rice dishes, dim sum, and more. There are even a few types of sweet and sour beef and pork. Creamy shrimp, noodle bowls, and Korean-style steak dishes can also be found here.

Fusion restaurants can be incredibly fun because you get the best of two worlds, but also the added bonus of discovering playful ways to create something entirely new.

Check out this new spot the next time you’re after a one-of-a-kind dining experience in YYC.

There were a number of fantastic Calgary restaurant openings in 2022, and this is a great start to the new year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JJAWANG (@jjawangcalgary)

JJAWANG

Address: #1150 40 Christie Park View SW, Calgary

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hogan ShortHogan Short
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.