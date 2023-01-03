JJAWANG: Korean and Chinese-style restaurant just opened in Calgary
JJAWANG is an exciting new food concept that just opened in Calgary.
Located at #1150 40 Christie Park View SW, this is a fusion restaurant that specializes in Chinese and Korean cuisine.
The menu has classic and modern dishes from both countries, including rice dishes, dim sum, and more. There are even a few types of sweet and sour beef and pork. Creamy shrimp, noodle bowls, and Korean-style steak dishes can also be found here.
Fusion restaurants can be incredibly fun because you get the best of two worlds, but also the added bonus of discovering playful ways to create something entirely new.
- You might also like:
- Check your fridge: Several different food brands were just recalled in Canada
- Inside Calgary's highly anticipated Italian bar and restaurant that just opened (PHOTOS)
- 30 most exciting Calgary restaurant openings we saw in 2022
Check out this new spot the next time you’re after a one-of-a-kind dining experience in YYC.
There were a number of fantastic Calgary restaurant openings in 2022, and this is a great start to the new year.
View this post on Instagram
JJAWANG
Address: #1150 40 Christie Park View SW, Calgary