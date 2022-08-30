Pocket Coffee is a new locally owned coffee spot that just opened in Calgary.

It’s so charming in here, it already feels like it’s going to be one of the best coffee shops in Calgary.

This new cafe opened at 317 19th Street NW and is the latest venture from the same owners of Dairy Lane Cafe, which is conveniently right beside it.

The Dairy Lane Cafe is a popular breakfast, lunch, and dinner restaurant with an exciting and globally inspired food menu.

This place opened up just two weeks ago and it seems like it’s already a hit in the neighbourhood.

Pocket Coffee serves Fratello Coffee and Alforno pastries, making for delicious drinks and treats like lattes and cinnamon buns. With a basket of baguettes sitting on the front counter, this is an adorable shop that transports you the second you walk in.

The sun beams through the windows, the smell of espresso wafts through the air, and a couple of chairs and tables wait outside to sit back and enjoy a drink or pastry.

Open daily from 8 am to 3 pm, this is a place you need to stop by and check out.

Pocket Coffee

Address: 317 19th Street NW, Calgary

Instagram