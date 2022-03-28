Fringe Coffee, an exciting new coffee and breakfast spot with authentic dishes and beverages, just had its grand opening in Calgary.

Cold drinks, hot drinks, specialty beverages, and delicious breakfast items are all served up at this newly opened coffee space.

Located at 4628 Bowness Road NW, this specialty coffee shop is a welcome addition to the Montgomery community.

All of the classic hot and iced drinks can be ordered here, like lattes, red-eyes, or drip coffee, and there are also plenty of specialty lattes, made with matcha, chai, or earl grey, just to name a few.

As for food, there are freshly baked goods waiting just on the other side of the counter.

One of the sure-to-be most popular breakfast items guests can try here, likely for the first time, is the delicious Knafeh.

Knafeh is a traditional dessert and breakfast option in the Middle East.

Made by spinning a pastry called kataifi, soaking it in a sweet sugar syrup called attar, and then layering it with other cheese and other tasty ingredients, like cream or not nuts, this is the best dessert breakfast you’ve never tried before.

The talented team at Fringe Coffee actually makes the cheese in-house, uses semolina, and adds just a touch of sugar syrup. If you’ve never tried it before, this is a high quality place to start.

Waffles and pancakes are so yesterday.

Definitely stop by and check this cozy new cafe out, and make sure to try the Knafeh when you do.

