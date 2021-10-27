While it may be wine-o’clock any time of year, now that we’ve officially entered the cozy season, it feels like it’s time to linger over a glass of red (or white, or bubbly) with good friends.

So while patio season is on its way out and we may no longer be enjoying chilled adult grape juice on a sun-dappled deck, we’re still spoiled for choice in YYC when it comes to wine options.

And our list of favourite wine bars has even expanded in recent years because new and incredible places are always opening up in Calgary.

Here are a few of the city’s best wine bars worth checking out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gravity Espresso and Wine Bar (@cafegravity_yyc)

Coffee by day, wine by night: Is there any better combo? With locations in both Inglewood and the Beltline, Gravity offers a killer latte, a carefully selected wine menu, and live music. Whether you want to sit alone with a cup of joe and focus on getting some work done, or share a bottle of wine and a cheese platter with friends in the evening, this cozy espresso and wine bar has everything you need.

Address: 909 10th Street SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-457-0697

Address: 1221 8th Street SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-764-4770

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vin Room Calgary (@vinroomyyc)

Vin Room has three locations in Calgary to ensure that you’re never far away from the good stuff. Whether you’re in west YYC, inner city Mission, or at the airport, Vin Room serves up a good white, red, rosé, and bubbly, along with amazing eats to pair with your beverage. One of Canada’s largest wine bars, Vin Room has more than 80 wines available by the glass, so you’re sure to find something you love.

Address: 8561 8A Avenue SW, Calgary (West)

Phone: 587-353-8812

Address: 2310 4th Street SW, Calgary (Mission)

Phone: 403-457-5522

Address: 2016D Airport Road NE, Calgary (YYC Airport – International Departures)

Phone: 587-353-1594

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frenchie Wine Bar (@frenchiewinebar)

Tucked away inside one of Calgary’s 17th Ave hotspots, Frenchie is secretly accessed through UNA Pizza + Wine. The 20-seat wine bar has a drinks list that features fun and sustainable wines from small, unique beverage producers. Frenchie also serves up an amazing cheese fondue and creative cocktails to round out your evening.

Address: 616 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-453-1183

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Boukall (@culinarycalgary)

Wine and cheese pair perfectly together, and Moonlight & Eli has gotten it just right. Located in Bridgeland, this champagne and fondue bar dishes up a classic Swiss fondue using Gruyere and Emmental cheese, with several items for dipping included — although you can add on plenty more bites for a fee. Pair your cheese fondue with some bubbles, as this spot has an extensive “Champagne & more” menu. If you’re looking to create an extra-special evening, check out Moonlight & Eli’s condo experience.

Address: 627 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

Phone: 825-437-9202

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeany (@one.bite.life)

Named after the waterfront district in San Francisco, Embarcadero Oyster Bar is a gastropub with a warm ambiance and some of the finest oysters around. Choose from their extensive wine list, including everything from champagnes and sparkling wines to dessert wines to white, reds, and rosés, to find the perfect pairing for your seafood.

Address: 208 17th Avenue SE, Calgary

Phone: 403-263-0848

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EAT | DRINK | LOUNGE (@loungeeighteen)

This Prohibition-era themed lounge was named after United States’ 18th amendment, which stated selling alcohol was forbidden. Lounge XVIII raises a glass to the past, serving up sinfully delicious cocktails and wines. Check them out during Happy Hour (1 to 6 pm) for half price glasses of wine, or on Thursdays for half price bottles. And you’ll definitely want to try Lounge XVIII’s red or white sangria (or both!)

Address: 1005 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-454-7143

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Winebar Kensington (@winebaryyc)

Grab a seat in this cozy spot where you can rosé all day or mix it up and try out the moscatos, merlots, or malbecs. Also in the house are pinots, cab sauvs, chardonnays, and a Bordeaux blend, along with plenty more. Creating your own charcuterie board to pair with your glass of vino is highly recommended.

Address: 1131 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-457-1144

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter