YYC Pizza Fest 2022 is officially back and there are more than 40 pizzas to try.

Running from September 16 to October 2, participating restaurants will compete for four awards by voting Calgarians.

The four categories this year are Top Rated, Most Popular, Most Innovative, and Best Baker for the fan-favourite crust.

Pizza lovers will be able to vote for their favourite pizza in each category on the website once the fest officially starts.

The list of participating vendors is huge but Dished sought out some of the best ones you definitely have to try.

Here are eight pies you have to try at this year’s YYC Pizza Fest.

JJ’s World Famous Butter Chicken Pizza

Actually Pretty Good

This one might be the favourite so far.

Actually Pretty Good asked its customers which old feature they’d like to see, and this pie made with a wildly good butter chicken recipe was the unanimous decision.

If you only had time for one pie this YYC Pizza Fest, we suggest this one.

Address: 2509 14th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

Jalapizza

Lina’s Market

A spicy offering from the popular Italian market, this one was inspired by a late summer night enjoyed with a group of friends sharing stories before the holidays are over.

Sounds like perfect timing to us, and the Lina’s Market team are expert pizza makers. This one also has Lina’s famous pizza sauce, classic pepperoni, red onion, and green peppers, and is topped with lots of mozza.

Address: 2202 Centre Street NE, Calgary

Address: #100, 4916 130th Avenue SE, Calgary

Address: 5108 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary

Instagram

Half Baked

Double Zero

Made with potato, mascarpone, asiago, provolone, sundried tomatoes, shallots, and bacon, this pizza is a light and fresh take on the classic baked potato side.

Address: 6455 Macleod Trail SW #1133, Calgary

Instagram

Proscuitto and Rocket

Flower & Wolf

Based on the classic mix of prosciutto and rocket greens, this pizza is dressed perfectly with confit garlic, caramelized onion, stracciatella cheese, and truffle oil.

Address: 255 Barclay Walk SW, Calgary

Instagram

Carbs on Carbs

Una Pizza & Wine – 17th Avenue

Una is one of the most popular pizza spots in Calgary, and each location is featuring a different pizza.

At the 17th location, Head Chef Dario Rossi brought his Italian roots to the feature California-style inspired pizza.

This decadent pie is cooked with a garlic and truffle cream base, house-made bacon, provolone cheese, and an egg, and once it’s out of the oven, it’s garnished with green onions, fresh cracked black peppercorns, freshly sliced black summer truffles, and drizzled with black truffle oil.

Address: 618 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

Twisted Turkey Bacon Club

Tops Pizza and Steakhouse

Tops actually has two pizzas entered this year. One is the tasty BBQ Chicken pizza, and the other is this creative twist on a turkey bacon club.

This hearty pizza is made with a signature pizza sauce, turkey, crumbled bacon, red onions, raw tomato, Alberta mozzarella cheese, and topped off with a drizzle of spicy mayo.

Address: 9919 Fairmount Drive SE, Calgary

Instagram

The Cuban

The Mash

The cubano is one of the best sandwiches in the game, so why not combine it with pizza?

Using the upcycled spent-grain pizza dough, this sweet, tangy, and spicy pizza has pulled pork, ham, BBQ sauce, crunchy pickles, mozzarella and aged white cheddar, and a mustard drizzle finish.

Address: 1535 5th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

Gabagool

The Dandy Brewing Company and PizzaBrew

Another one of the best pizzas we tried at this year’s fest.

Made simply but with exciting ingredients, the crust on this one was absolutely perfect.

This pizza (that Tony Soprano would have loved) is made with Italian cured meat, a house tomato sauce, Fior di latte, fresh basil, and hot honey drizzled on top. Head down, order a pie, and have a Dandy Brewing beer while you’re there.

Address: 2003 11th Street SE, Calgary

Instagram

To see all of the pizzas featured this year, check out the YYZ Pizza Fest website.