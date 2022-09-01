A unique French culinary experience is coming to Modern Steak.

Running from October 1 to 29 at the popular steakhouse will be the Bifteck Moderne pop-up, offering some incredible French cuisine and drink pairings prepared by a very well-known chef.

Chef Xavier Lacaze, a Top Chef Canada contestant, will be bringing his passion for French food and steak to create this limited-time-only innovative and experiential menu.

“I am thrilled with the opportunity to create a fun pop-up menu for Stephen at Modern Steak that will reflect classic French steakhouse food and cuisine,” said Lacaze in a media release.

“I look forward to showcasing French flavors paired with Canadian beef and products and hope all the guests walking through the doors will feel like they are traveling to France when joining us.

“It is also exciting to be cooking downtown again after a few years away.”

Lacaze will be bringing his French heritage and extensive knowledge from working at high-end restaurants throughout France, Switzerland, Los Angeles, and the Caribbean to this exciting Bifteck Moderne month-long event.

“We are very excited to bring Chef Xavier Lacaze to present Bifteck Moderne,” said Stephen Deere, the founder and owner of Modern Group, in the media release.

“This is going to be an incredible dining experience with an amazing chef. Chef Lacaze and our team have worked together to create this elevated experience for our guests.”

Make your reservations because you won’t want to miss this opportunity to try some new cuisine in YYC.

Modern Steak

Address: Modern Steak – 100 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

