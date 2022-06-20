The Rocky Mountain Wine & Food Festival is finally returning to Calgary and Edmonton following a two-year hiatus due to COVID.

This 18+ event showcases top chefs from some of Alberta’s top restaurants and this year is the 25th anniversary, so there’s even more cause for celebration.

To pair perfectly with the exciting menu lineup, more than 200 wineries, breweries, cideries, and distilleries will bring their award-winning and innovative products to the long-awaited festival.

“We’re beyond excited to be back and celebrating 25 wonderful years,” said Fiona Standing, the festival director, in a press release.

“Alberta’s best restaurants and bespoke beverage makers have been perfecting their craft for the past two years, and we can’t wait to showcase it all in one fantastic festival for Calgarians to sip and savour!”

New programming and experiential elements have been added this year to keep you entertained while guests eat and drink their way through some of the best cuisines in the province.

Early bird tickets with special pricing go on sale June 21 at 9 am, with regular price tickets available on June 24. There will also be a new priority pass that gives pass holders a 30-minute head start to the show floor before general admission ticket holders.

Grab your tickets and get ready for the return of this fun foodie event.

Rocky Mountain Wine & Food Festival

When: October 14 and 15, 2022

Where: Stampede Park BMO Centre, Halls D & E, Calgary

When: November 4 and 5, 2022

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre, Edmonton

Instagram