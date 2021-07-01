A new rooftop bar is opening in Calgary, and it looks epic. The Rooftop is brought to us by the Ceili’s Downtown team.

Sprung Structures constructed the massive tent that’s now home to The Rooftop on top of Calgary’s 5th Avenue TD Canada Trust building.

We’re not saying it’s the same thing, but this place definitely gives off vibes similar to the Nashville North and Cowboy’s Dancehall event tents that the Calgary Stampede is famous for – and hopefully it’s just as much fun.

The Rooftop is packed with tables, bench-style seating, booths, and bars, and it looks like it’s even set up to accommodate a stage. Transparent panels on the tent’s roof are sure to offer city views and a glimpse of the night sky.

Twinkly lights, neon signs, wooden finishes, and tons of plants top off the decor and create a spot that promises to become one of the hottest nightlife venues in the city.

The best part? This spot’s bathroom has already received rave reviews from the Canadian public, as they voted it as one of the places on the shortlist of Canada’s Best Restroom 2021.

The Rooftop officially opens July 1 at 6 pm and walk-ins and reservations are welcome.

Enjoy YYC!

Rooftop YYC

Address: 414 3 Street SW, Calgary



