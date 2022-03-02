This weekend, after temporarily closing its doors in December, the PDT underground nightclub in the heart of Downtown Calgary is set to reopen.

The grand reopening is this Friday, March 4, but the entire weekend promises an upscale and sophisticated experience. Dressing up in stylish attire is strongly recommended and sounds like a fun change of pace to us.

Offering a nightlife experience unlike anything else in Calgary, PDT, or Please Don’t Tell, is Calgary’s newest and only bar and nightclub that is for ages 21 and over only.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Please Don’t Tell (@pdtcalgary)

Promising an experience that is “Darker, Deeper, And A Little More Secretive,” PDT has events, table service, and one of the best bottle services in Calgary.

Nine different bottle service packages are available here, and with big signs, dancing, streamers, and more, each one is a special and theatrical experience.

EL Chefe Taqueria works out of the kitchen and bar here as well, with an impressive selection of crafted cocktails and modern Mexican-style food.

Margaritas and mojitos pair perfectly with quesadillas, burritos, or something lighter like ceviche.

Since restrictions in Alberta lifted, this grand reopening weekend is definitely going to be an unforgettable time.

Doors open at 9:30 pm, and the party goes on until 2 am.

Please Don’t Tell

Address: 811 1st Street SW, Calgary

Instagram