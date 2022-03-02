This weekend, after a two-month closure for renovations, the Commonwealth Bar and Stage is set to reopen.

The grand reopening is this Friday, March 4, and the entire weekend is packed with live music, DJ sets, live rap sets, and more.

Built inside an old warehouse, Commonwealth is a rustic-chic nightclub with two separate floors that are perfect for dancing to all types of live music.

Opening night for the club is bringing back World Famous Fridays, featuring live rap shows and other live music from amazing artists on both floors all night long.

Saturday, or the Modern Vintage Saturday, is a two-themed extravaganza.

An impressive roster of DJs will be playing fun top-40 hits all the way back to the 90s. On the second floor, if you’re looking for a variety of vibes, there will be house music playing until 2 am.

Since restrictions in Alberta lifted, there have been tons of performance announcements, all coming soon to Commonwealth Bar and Stage. There are more than 20+ events already lined up in March alone! Guestlist and table service are also back for when you really want to celebrate.

Doors open at 9 pm and the party goes on until 2 am.

Commonwealth Bar and Stage

Address: 731 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram