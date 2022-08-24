No matter the time of year, Banff has something for every outdoor adventurer, and the world has noticed. The mountain town has shown up on some best of lists.

The Canadian National Park is in the top three on Trip Advisor’s Top Destinations for Skiers in the world finishing behind Jackson, Wyoming, and Zermatt, Switzerland.

With Mt. Norquay, Sunshine Village and the Lake Louise Ski Area, Banff has three world-class ski hills to check out. And after this summer, there may be plenty of opportunities to try these out.

Jasper also cracked the top 10 on this list, coming in at seventh.

Meanwhile, Banff also made its way onto the Trip Advisor list.

Banff was one of two Canadian locations on the outdoor adventures list, making it to the number 12 spot.

The site had a lot of great things to say about Banff: “Travellers are spoiled for choice by the irresistible combination of luxury lodges, perfect powder, renowned restaurants, and energetic nightlife on offer. With both summer and winter appeal, Banff lures visitors to its stores, spas, and slopes year-round.”

Jasper also made this list, ranking 14th. Number one on the list was Arenal Volcano National Park in Costa Rica.