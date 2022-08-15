Portion of Banff's Johnston Canyon trail partially closed due to construction

A popular tourist attraction in Banff National Park is partially closed due to construction, Parks Canada announced on Monday.

The upper portion of the Johnston Canyon trail between the lower falls and upper falls, will be closed, and there will be no access to the Upper Falls or other trails.

⚠️Important Bulletin about Johnston Canyon⚠️

Starting today, the pedestrian railing located on the Johnston Canyon Trail from the Lower Falls to the Upper Falls will be replaced & extended.

The trail leading to Ink Pots via Johnston Creek trailhead (Moose Meadows) will remain open and accessible to the public.

“Infrastructure improvements to the Johnston Canyon railings will enhance accessibility, improve visitor safety and reduce disturbance of the endangered Black Swifts nesting in Johnston Canyon. Railings will encourage visitors to stay on the designated trail and reframe from trampling on surrounding vegetation,” Parks Canada stated on its website.

The construction is set to last until the late fall.

Visitors will also see reduced parking in the Johnston Canyon parking lot due to the construction, with the east side of the main parking lot (P1) at Johnston Canyon being closed to public access and used as a construction staging area.

This means stalls on the east side of P1 will be closed for public parking due to the construction at the usually busy trail just outside of Banff.