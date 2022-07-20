No excuses: The best hikes for lazy people in Alberta

In Alberta, we have to take advantage of the nice weather when we can get it, even if we aren’t feeling up to it.

So for the days when you aren’t feeling your most adventurous, here are six hikes to do when you are feeling lazy.

Make sure you have everything you need and head on out!

In Canmore

Trans Canada Trail

The 6.1-km portion of the Trans Canada Trail goes from the Three Sisters Mountain Village into the Town of Canmore. It usually takes a little more than an hour and a half to complete with minimal elevation gain.

Policeman’s Creek Boardwalk Trail

A scenic, 4.2-km trek that starts from downtown Canmore and follows Policeman’s Creek through forests and alongside ponds. If this wakes up your adventourous side it connects to 70 km of other walking trails.

Grotto Canyon

It is a very un-lazy 7.1 km but there are some stunning views along the way that, if you are still not feeling up to it, would make fine end points.

In Banff

Johnston Canyon to Upper Falls

Now, this is technically listed as a moderate hike, but there is a path to bail out on about 1.1 km in. You can hike to the lower falls, get a lovely view and be on your way if you so choose. If you’d like to finish the other half of the hike the views of the falls are worth the effort.

Star Wars Loop

If a hike called Star Wars doesn’t get you fired up to head onto a path in a galaxy far, far away. It’s a quick, 2.7-km hike that takes and about an hour to complete.

In Jasper

Maligne Canyon

This one may have the best views-to-effort ratio on the list. It is a 4.3-km out-and-back that takes just over an hour to complete. That time depends on how many pictures you take of the sweet views.

Edith Lake

You are guaranteed great views on this 4.7-km hike. You literally just walk around the lake for the whole hike. Minimal elevation gains and it is gorgeous.