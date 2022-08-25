Awesome Alberta: Lake Louise is a turquoise treasure (PHOTOS)

As one of Alberta’s most beautiful lakes, Lake Louise has hikes, views, and wildlife in abundance just waiting to be discovered.

With its shimmering turquoise water reflecting the snow-tipped mountains above, it’s no surprise that people come from all over the world to get a look at this natural spectacle.

Lake Louise also hosts the beautiful Chateau Lake Louise on its eastern shore, which offers amazing views of the lake and surrounding wilderness — a perfect backdrop for those travel photo shoots.

For your own safety, please make sure you are prepared before heading out on your next adventure. Information on how to prepare for your trip and stay safe while on your hike is available from Albertaparks.ca and AdventureSmart. Parks Canada visitor guidelines are available here. Always remember to leave no trace, pack out what you pack in, stick to designated trails, and refrain from feeding wildlife — and please note that irresponsibly taken selfies (even if they look great for the ‘gram) can be fatal.

Where is it?

Lake Louise sits just east of the British Columbia Alberta border, at the base of Mt. Saint Piran. It is flanked to the north and east by the Bow River and the Trans Canada Highway and is at an altitude of 1,750 m.

How do you get there?

From Calgary, Lake Louise is the perfect day trip. Only two hours west along the Trans Canada Highway, it can be reached by car by taking the Bow Valley Parkway exit and continuing along Lake Louise Drive.

By bus, Lake Louise can be reached via private shuttle service.

Those driving in from Edmonton will face a 4.5-hour trip — driving into Calgary and then following the same directions from there.

What’s there?

Other than the gorgeous lake, Lake Louise is also host to a multitude of trails that circle the water and scale the surrounding mountains, a ski resort for the winter months, and rock climbing, mountain biking, and horse riding opportunities for anyone feeling extra adventurous.