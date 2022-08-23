Hikers praised for bravery after scary bear encounter in Banff (VIDEO)

A group of hikers in Banff had an experience that anyone who goes out into the wilderness fears: they encountered a bear.

But things went as well as they possibly could have.

As seen in the video circulating online, a curious black bear gets right up to the hikers, who stay as still and calm as anyone can reasonably be expected to when a bear is pawing at you.

Eventually, the bear decides it has investigated enough and heads off into the Banff wilderness while the hikers go in the exact opposite direction of the bear.

The composure of the hikers impressed many who watched the video.

Bear encounters are rare but they do happen with a few stories coming out each summer.

If you are in a similar situation, the Government of Canada has a list of tips and solutions to make it out of the spot the same way these hikers were able to.