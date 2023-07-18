American rapper A$AP Ferg had a Calgary Stampede show last week in the Big Four, and afterwards, he stopped to party at a local nightclub.

The musician, known for songs like “Shabba,” “Work,” and “New Level,” popped into Papi to hang out and party.

“Last night was another one for the books,” stated the club in an Instagram post.

“Special shout out to our special guest DJ, TGUT & ASAP FERG for coming through and spending the night with us. Our guests got to hear some exclusive and unreleased new FERG music which was such a BIG treat.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PAPI Calgary. (@papicalgary)

Papi is a fairly new tequila and margarita dance club concept with a vibe that captures an old-school discotheque feeling.

Calgary seems to have more and more celebrity sightings recently, especially with concerts coming back and more film sets shooting here. A certain Mad Men actor even made an appearance at a local cafe.

The Calgary Stampede is really bringing the celebrities out, with recent sightings of Wiz Khalifa, Diplo and Russ as well.

You just never know who you’re going to run into when you’re out in YYC! It might just be a famous rapper named A$AP Ferg enjoying The Greatest Outdoor Show On Earth.

Papi

Address: 630 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram