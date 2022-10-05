Analog Coffee, one of the best coffee shops in Calgary (even if you want to break up with someone), is opening a new location tomorrow.

This will mark the seventh YYC location for the trendy coffee shop, going up in the newly opened Calgary Farmers’ Market West.

Opening day is Thursday, October 6 for this exciting new outpost to enjoy the Analog experience.

Even though it continues to grow, every Analog Coffee does feel like a neighbourhood cafe, with talented baristas who have friendly smiles and remember your order. There is also a location in Kelowna, and another one is opening soon in Vancouver’s Yaletown.

From the beans used to the food served to the space’s decor, every decision here is considered, pondered, and intuitive.

Time and care are taken at every step of the brewing process, no matter what you order. This team knows its stuff, from the espresso used to the milk steamed and even the length of time the French press needs to steep for.

The breakfast sandwiches, lunch wraps, and baked goods are all must-orders.

17th Avenue, Westman Village, Bow Valley Square, Southcentre Mall, Jameison Place and Calgary’s Farmer’s Market South are the six currently open locations.

Especially in such an exciting and quickly growing area of the city, this is an ideal location to open a new outpost.

Check this new location out when the doors open tomorrow, October 6.

Analog Coffee

Address: #130 55 Greenbriar Drive NW, Calgary

Instagram