MARKET Street Eats, a popular food truck with a menu made from scratch, is opening its first location next month.

Located inside the much-loved Big Beaver Brewing in Okotoks, this pop-up concept is launching on Thursday, November 3.

There are some fantastic restaurants and breweries in the Calgary area, and it’s always cool to see two of them join up in the same location.

MARKET Street Eats started as an award-winning restaurant, then a food truck, roaming around the city and serving street-style food like nachos, burgers, fries, drinks, desserts, and more. This will mark the concept’s first Street Eats kitchen, and it’s so exciting it’s with Big beaver Brewing.

The menu at the food truck included items like bacon corn dogs, popcorn gnocchi, mascarpone gnocchi, and Brussels sprouts with truffle honey, gochujang aioli, and feta cheese. Here’s hoping this new spot still has the fried dough topped with brownies, graham crackers, and chocolate torched marshmallows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MARKET Street Eats (@marketcalgary)

Big Beaver Brewing is a small craft brewery offering brewed classics like the New England IPA and exciting features, such as the mixed berry honey wheat and the guava sour.

Anytime you’re in Okotoks, this is sure to be a go-to place for a beer and a bite to eat. So make sure to check it out when it officially opens in early November.

MARKET Street Eats

Address: 200 Southridge Drive #1013, Okotoks

Instagram