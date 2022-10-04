7 places serving Thanksgiving dinner in Calgary

The leaves are beginning to fall, the air is becoming crisper, and we’re starting to get hungry because we know what’s coming – Thanksgiving dinner in Calgary.

This celebratory meal is one of the best of the year in our opinion because it’s the perfect balance of sweet and savoury. Juicy, tender turkey meat with tart cranberry sauce and the carb of all carbs – thick, fluffy stuffing.

While we love eating all of these things, we sure as hell aren’t going to buy the groceries to prepare and make them – and don’t even get us started on the cleanup and dishes from such a lavish meal.

No, we decided long ago that we’d leave the cooking to the pros – chefs in YYC, to be more specific.

Here are seven restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner in Calgary this holiday season.

This elevated feast includes applewood smoked turkey breast, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts with mustard and heavy cream, cones, cranberry sauce, gravy, and a pumpkin crunch cake for dessert.

When: October 8 to 10

Where: 813 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

Cost: $48 per person, dine-in or takeout

The Carriage House Inn is offering a three-course dinner for the Thanksgiving weekend.

This dinner includes a choice of salad or butternut squash soup, turkey, prime rib or ham for an entree, and finishes with a chocolate pumpkin mousse cake.

When: Thanksgiving Brunch Buffet Sunday, October 9; Thanksgiving Dinner Sunday, October 9 and Monday, October 10

Where: 9030 Macleod Trail S, Calgary

Cost: Brunch $39 per person; dinner starting at $47 per person

Experience a stress-free Thanksgiving dinner at Ruth’s Chris, featuring everything you could possibly want to go along with this two-course turkey meal.

When: Available by preorder before Friday, October 8

Where: #294 – 115 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Cost: Starting at $55

The Glenmore Inn is offering an amazing Thanksgiving Brunch on Sunday, October 9.

There’s a turkey carver station, made-to-order omelettes, salads, chilled seafood, and more.

When: Sunday, October 9

Where: 2720 Glenmore Trail SE, Calgary

Price: Dinner $34.95 per person

This Canadian chain boasts a delicious takeout Thanksgiving feast, featuring a turkey dinner with all the fixin’s.

This dine-in option includes oven-roasted turkey breast, buttery mashed potatoes, airy country bread with bacon dressing, green beans and carrots, delicate squash, and plenty of cranberry sauce and gravy to go around.

When: Preorder now for October 8 to 10

Where: Various locations

Price: $29

Dive into Embarcadero’s Thanksgiving dinner, with your choice of starter, roasted Winter’s free-range turkey, six sides, including house cranberry sauce and sausage apple stuffing, and a pumpkin pie with whipped cream for dessert.

When: October 10 and 11

Where: 208 17th Avenue SE, Calgary

Cost: Three courses for $34

This Thanksgiving dinner comes with either turkey or brisket for a BBQ version for the holiday.

On the side, look forward to cranberry BBQ sauce, homemade stuffing, sweet potato with marshmallows, green beans, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie.

When: October 9 and 10

Where: 1136 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

Cost: $40

