Fall(ing) Temperatures: Alberta is set for a major cool down this week

Summer weather has extended into the fall months, but it would appear this is going to drastically change in Alberta with a cool-down coming.

In Calgary, the Stampede city has been consistently sitting in the 20° temperature range most of the fall. According to Environment Canada, that changes on Thursday with the high sitting at 15° before things dip into the single digits for the weekend.

Saturday night even has a chance of flurries so we might actually just be skipping fall altogether.

There will also be some rain in the forecast on Saturday to officially wash the summer weather away.

The change is even more noticeable in the provincial capital.

Edmonton, like Calgary, has been enjoying summer’s extended stay. Environment Canada has rain in the forecast for Thursday with a high of 12° and it only gets cooler from there.

The weekend sees a chance of flurries and temperatures dipping close to zero all weekend long.

This comes after a strange summer weather-wise. In Alberta it was unseasonably cool to start the summer, allowing for winter activities to be enjoyed even on July 1.

Then we had a seemingly never-ending heat wave throughout the entire province with the forecast consistently showing temperatures in the 30s.

And to top it all off, Alberta saw a number of devastating storms passing through causing massive amounts of damage across the province.

And people in the province are being told to enjoy the mild weather while it lasts. This winter is projected to be a very cold one.