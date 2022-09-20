Summer storms across Western Canada, particularly in Alberta, resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars in insured damage this year.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada said summer storms wreaked more than $300 million dollars in insured damage, according to initial estimates from Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. (CatIQ).

The following storms have been designated as catastrophes (events where insured damage estimates total more than $30 million) by CatIQ, according to the IBC;

July 7 to 8, 2022 – Over $30 million in insured damages:

Strong thunderstorms developed over Alberta and Saskatchewan, with hot and humid conditions facilitating the creation of large supercell-type storm cells. At least one damaging tornado was confirmed near Bergen, Alberta, and large hail damaged vehicles and homes in Ponoka and Oyen. Additional tornadoes occurred in Saskatchewan, along with local flash flooding.

July 15 to 17, 2022 – Over $70 million in insured damages:

A series of severe thunderstorms tracked across the Prairies, bringing heavy rain, very large hail, and damaging winds. At least one tornado was confirmed, along with a damaging downburst in Alberta. Large hail damaged homes and shattered windows in Ponoka, Alberta, while several tornadoes were confirmed in Saskatchewan.

July 18 to 21, 2022 – Over $100 million in insured damages:

A system tracking across much of Western and Central Canada left a trail of damaging severe weather in its wake. Tornadoes were confirmed in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, and large hail, heavy rain, and flooding occurred at points in between. Reports of damage to homes, other structures, trees, and power lines stretched from Southern Alberta to Quebec’s Gaspé Peninsula.

July 29 to 31, 2022 – Over $40 million in insured damages:

A disturbance tracking from the Canadian Rockies across the Central Prairies sparked a cluster of severe thunderstorms over the course of several days. At least two tornadoes were reported, along with large hail and flooding.

August 1 to 2, 2022 – Over $55 million in insured damages:

Severe thunderstorms in Central Alberta damaged windows with very large hailstones. Several storm cells also produced wind gusts at speeds above 100 km/h, as well as heavy rain and flooding. The storm drifted as far east as Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, over the course of two days. Dozens of cars were severely damaged along Highway 2 in Alberta, along with properties from Central Alberta to Central Saskatchewan.

In addition, new estimates from CatIQ indicate that a July 2021 hailstorm and flooding in Calgary resulted in over $600 million in insured damage, more than double the initial estimate. That makes it one of the top 10 costliest weather events in Canadian history.