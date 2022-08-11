Two Alberta tornadoes declared catastrophes, caused millions in damage

Two tornadoes that struck Alberta last month have been declared catastrophes by Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc., the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) has announced.

The storms that were designated as catastrophes were the tornado that struck the Bergen area on July 7 that damaged numerous homes, and another in Redcliff on July 18.

Both tornadoes have been given a preliminary rating of EF-2 by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Under the catastrophe classification, each incident is expected to exceed $30 million in insured losses.

Two tornadoes which hit southern Alberta in July have been declared catastrophes by @CatIQ_Inc, @InsuranceBureau has announced. #ABStorm https://t.co/UeFJFupsC7 — IBC West (@IBC_West) August 10, 2022

Officials said that detailed estimates on losses stemming from the storms will be released later this year.

Alberta has been smacked with severe weather through much of this summer, including a massive hailstorm over the Heritage Day long weekend that damaged vehicles and produced the largest hailstone ever measured in Canada.