Feeling the heat: Calgary just had its longest hot streak in over 100 years

If you feel like it has been hotter than normal this summer, you would be right. Calgary just finished its longest heatwave in 120 years.

According to Calgary Weather Records, the daytime high in Calgary reached 27°C 14 days in a row. And if you say you remember the last time that happened, you’re a liar.

This is only the second time in Calgary’s history that we’ve had a stretch last that long, and the first time was in 1896. Back in those days, the temperature stayed over 27°C for 17 days.

🥈Streak over. Longest run in over 120 years. After 14 consecutive days with maximum temperature ≥27°C in #Calgary, the maximum temperature was only 26.2°C yesterday. We made it to 2nd place, only 3 days behind the record. #YycWx #ABWx pic.twitter.com/6EzKIWITOw — Calgary Weather Records🌤 (@YYC_Weather) August 22, 2022

Not since Wilfred Laurier was the prime minister, George Clift King was mayor, and no one was premier because Alberta wasn’t an official province yet has Calgary seen this much heat for this long.

It is supposed to cool off for a bit now, with the hottest temperature on the seven-day forecast being 24°C, although we are supposed to get one more wave of heat before summer ends.