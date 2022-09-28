It's fall but Alberta is smashing century-old heat records

Fall may be in full swing in Alberta, but Mother Nature is still bringing the heat, with some spots in the province breaking heat records that have stood for more than a century.

Environment Canada has released its summary of the weather event that brought “late season warmth” on Tuesday, breaking temperature records in the process.

The federal weather agency says numerous areas set daily maximum temperature records on September 27, including some that have stood for 100+ years, or have never been recorded so high in more than a century as well.

Here’s a roundup of the spots that broke records yesterday:

Breton Area

New record of 27.0

Old record of 26.1 set in 2010

Records in this area have been kept since 1939

Fort Chipewyan Area

New record of 25.2

Old record of 22.2 set in 1976

Records in this area have been kept since 1883

Fort Mcmurray Area

New record of 27.2

Old record of 26.1 set in 1967

Records in this area have been kept since 1908

Hendrickson Creek Area

New record of 24.0

Old record of 21.6 set in 2012

Records in this area have been kept since 1995

High Level Area

New record of 26.6

Old record of 26.1 set in 1976

Records in this area have been kept since 1962

High River Area

New record of 28.5

Old record of 26.5 set in 1994

Records in this area have been kept since 1913

Highvale Area

New record of 27.4

Old record of 26.7 set in 2010

Records in this area have been kept since 1977

Jasper Area

New record of 27.7

Old record of 27.2 set in 1967

Records in this area have been kept since 1916

Peace River Area

New record of 26.2

Old record of 25.6 set in 1918

Records in this area have been kept since 1907

Red Earth Creek Area

New record of 26.9

Old record of 21.6 set in 2004

Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Waterton Park Area

New record of 26.7

Old record of 26.0 set in 1991

Records in this area have been kept since 1976

Environment Canada added that the summary provided may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.

The temperature records reported here have been derived from a selection of historical stations in each geographic area that was active during the period of record.