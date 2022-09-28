It's fall but Alberta is smashing century-old heat records

Fall may be in full swing in Alberta, but Mother Nature is still bringing the heat, with some spots in the province breaking heat records that have stood for more than a century.
Environment Canada has released its summary of the weather event that brought “late season warmth” on Tuesday, breaking temperature records in the process.
The federal weather agency says numerous areas set daily maximum temperature records on September 27, including some that have stood for 100+ years, or have never been recorded so high in more than a century as well.
Here’s a roundup of the spots that broke records yesterday:
Breton Area
New record of 27.0
Old record of 26.1 set in 2010
Records in this area have been kept since 1939
Fort Chipewyan Area
New record of 25.2
Old record of 22.2 set in 1976
Records in this area have been kept since 1883
Fort Mcmurray Area
New record of 27.2
Old record of 26.1 set in 1967
Records in this area have been kept since 1908
Hendrickson Creek Area
New record of 24.0
Old record of 21.6 set in 2012
Records in this area have been kept since 1995
High Level Area
New record of 26.6
Old record of 26.1 set in 1976
Records in this area have been kept since 1962
High River Area
New record of 28.5
Old record of 26.5 set in 1994
Records in this area have been kept since 1913
Highvale Area
New record of 27.4
Old record of 26.7 set in 2010
Records in this area have been kept since 1977
Jasper Area
New record of 27.7
Old record of 27.2 set in 1967
Records in this area have been kept since 1916
Peace River Area
New record of 26.2
Old record of 25.6 set in 1918
Records in this area have been kept since 1907
Red Earth Creek Area
New record of 26.9
Old record of 21.6 set in 2004
Records in this area have been kept since 1994
Waterton Park Area
New record of 26.7
Old record of 26.0 set in 1991
Records in this area have been kept since 1976
Environment Canada added that the summary provided may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.
The temperature records reported here have been derived from a selection of historical stations in each geographic area that was active during the period of record.