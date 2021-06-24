The ultimate guide to Alberta's five beautiful national parks

Canada has the best backyard in the world, and part of that is thanks to our national parks.

Alberta is home to five of Canada’s national parks, one of them being our country’s first, and another our country’s biggest.

If you’ve never paid them a visit, or haven’t got around to checking one out yet this season, there’s still lots of time to get out there and enjoy nature this summer — just make sure to check the Parks Canada website to ensure that the campsites, parks, and trails you’re hoping to visit have been reopened following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For your own safety, please make sure you are prepared before heading out on your next adventure. Information on how to prepare for your trip and stay safe while on your hike is available from Albertaparks.ca, Parks Canada, and AdventureSmart.

When railway workers came across a thermal hot spring back in 1885, it wasn’t long before Banff became the first national park in Canada.

There are more than 1,600 km of maintained trails that can be explored on foot, by bike, or on horseback. When you add that to the hot springs and some of the best skiing in the world, Banff is a perfect year-round getaway.

The best part? At 127 km away from Calgary, it’s basically on our back step.

Camping in Banff

During Banff’s peak season from June to September, there are well over 2,000 campsites in 14 campgrounds that offer a variety of amenities.

Costs for camping vary between campgrounds and range from $15.70 per night to $120 per night.

Hiking in Banff

The prime hiking season in Banff runs all the way from the spring through mid-September. Some of the best hikes in the park are:

Tunnel Mountain

Sulphur Mountain

Commonwealth Walkaway

Sunshine Meadows

Johnston Canyon

Cascade Amphitheatre

Cory Pass-Mount Edith Circuit

Bourgeau Lake & Harvey Pass

Located 342 km north of Calgary, Elk Island National Park has an important history in the preservation of bison.

Around 1907, the Canadian government bought one of the last and largest herds of pure-bred plains bison from Montana. The bison were temporarily relocated to Elk Island while their permanent home in Buffalo Park (not to be confused with Wood Buffalo National Park, which we’ll discuss later) was being built.

Between 40 to 70 bison escaped recapture, and those animals are the ancestors of Elk Island’s modern herd.

The park also played a role in preserving the wood bison, when 23 of the then-critically endangered animals were moved to the south side of the park, where a modern herd of about 300 currently lives as the most genetically pure wood bison remaining in the world.

Camping in Elk Island

Camping in Elk Island gives you a wide range of options, from the classic camping style of “roughing it” to a spacious A-frame cabin-style tent with beds, furniture, and a raised floor.

The costs range from $15.70 for a bare-bones campsite to $120 per night for a comfortable outdoor experience.

Hiking in Elk Island

This region isn’t mountainous like the parks in the Rockies, so the trails have a few steep inclines. The trails do, however, have varying lengths through different environments and have lots of opportunities for wildlife viewing.

Some of the best hikes in the park are:

Hayburger Trail

Simmons Trail

Shirley Lake Trail

Moss Lake Trail

Amisk Wuche Trail

Lakeview Trail

Beaver Pond Trail

Living Waters Boardwalk

Tawayik Lake Trail

Shoreline Trail

Wood Bison Trail

Thousands of square kilometres of alpine hinterland stand within Jasper National Park, sitting 305 kilometres away from Calgary.

From rugged mountain hikes to the world’s largest accessible dark sky preserve, there are amazing experiences to be had for everyone in Jasper.

Camping in Jasper

Camping in Jasper is hugely popular every summer, as there is a wide variety of campsites. Some are first-come-first-serve, barebones sites, while others are equipped with luxury tents complete with wood floors, beds, and heaters. Prices range from $15.70 per night to $120 per night, just as with the other parks that have luxury accommodations.

Hiking in Jasper

Jasper is home to a well-maintained network of natural trails for hiking purposes. Some are rugged, day-long excursions and others are more casual loops for leisurely enjoyment. Some of the best hikes in the park are:

Maligne Canyon

Skyline Trail

Sulphur Skyline

Pyramid Lake and Athabasca Overlook

Tucked away in the southwest corner of Alberta, 258 km from Calgary, Waterton Lakes National Park borders Glacier National Park in the United States and is considered a World Heritage Site.

After a fire damaged a significant area of the park in 2017, there are some parts of Waterton that remain closed to the public. Full information on what is open can be found on the Parks Canada website.

Camping in Waterton

Like the other parks, there are many different campgrounds that offer a range of services. Prices range from $15.70 for a barebones site to $38.20 for a site with water, sewer, and electrical services.

Hiking in Waterton

Hiking in Waterton ranges from leisurely options that you can spend an hour or two finding a lovely picnic spot to some serious multi-day expeditions. Some of the best hikes in the park are:

Crypt Lake Trail

Bertha Falls

Linnett Lake loop

Wishbone

Getting here from Calgary is not for the faint of heart.

Nearly 1,500 km away, Wood Buffalo National Park is the largest national park in Canada and straddles the border between Alberta and the Northwest Territories.

Established back in 1922 to protect the world’s largest free-roaming herd of wood bison, the park is bigger than the country of Switzerland and is the second-largest national park in the world.

Camping in Wood Buffalo

Camping in Wood Buffalo National Park can be as classic or comfortable as you like, with barebones options and cabins both available.

For a simple campsite, there is a $15.70 nightly fee, and for cabin rentals, it’s $100 per night.

Hiking in Wood Buffalo

Being Canada’s largest National Park, there are countless hiking opportunities in Wood Buffalo National Park.

While there are a number of maintained trails, the vast majority of the park is undeveloped backcountry that is ripe for experienced hikers to explore.

Some of the best hikes in the park are:

Karstland Trail

Salt River Meadows Trail

Lakeside Trail

Salt Plains Access

Lane Lake

Salt Pan Lake

Sweetgrass Trail

So, who’s down for a trip to the great outdoors?