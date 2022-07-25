A spot in Alberta named the "most epic" camping location in Canada

Alberta is chalked full of gorgeous spots to enjoy nature, and a spot in our Rockies has been crowned the “most epic” place to camp in Canada.

Scouts Canada interviewed 46,704 members to reveal the cream of the crop when it comes to the truly spectacular spots to camp in the country.

The survey revealed that 39.5% cited Alberta’s Jasper National Park as Canada’s #1 “most epic” camp destination in Canada.

When asked to name the most epic camping destinations in all of Canada, the Scouting community responded with this top five:

Jasper National Park, Alberta – 39.5% Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, British Columbia – 34.6% Algonquin Provincial Park, Ontario – 32.9% Gros Morne National Park, Newfoundland and Labrador – 27.3% Fundy National Park, New Brunswick – 22.5%

We mean, Jasper has been ranked as not only the best national park in Canada but one of the best in the entire world, so it makes sense it would have nabbed the top spot in this survey.

It also has the best golf course in Alberta too, according to Golf Digest.