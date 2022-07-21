Banff crowned as one of the best cities in Canada

Alberta is home to large urban metropolises, farming communities, and cute mountain towns, but one exceptional locale has captured global attention once again.

It’s no secret that Alberta’s Rocky Mountains are one of the most-loved places to travel in Canada, but the Banff townsite is now officially ranked as one of the best places in the country.

Travel+Leisure released a new list that details the five best cities in Canada for 2022, and, not surprisingly, Banff made the cut.

You might also like: Bear spotted in Banff campground, gets scared by a dog (VIDEO)

Hiker dies after falling on popular mountain near Banff

Bear warning in place for campground in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banff & Lake Louise Tourism (@banff_lakelouise)

Returning favourite Banff came in at No. 4, and it was praised for its outdoor beauty. “The mountain scenery is gorgeous,” said one reader.

While the destination is popular for heart-pumping sports like whitewater rafting, another reader appreciated that the town offered options like shopping and dining for those who may not be as adventurous.

Located a 90-minute drive from Calgary and just over four hours from Edmonton, Banff is the perfect spot for a day trip, weekend getaway, or epic Alberta vacation.

Readers rated cities on their sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value.

Here’s the complete list of the five best cities in Canada from Travel+Leisure. How many have you been to?