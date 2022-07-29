A lake in western Alberta named one of the most beautiful spots in Canada

It’s a gem of western Alberta and now it’s been named one of the most beautiful places to visit in Canada.

Located west of Nordegg, Abraham Lake is certainly stunning no matter if you visit during the summer or winter months.

According to a new list by Thrillist, it’s one of the crown jewels of not just Alberta, but the whole country.

You might also like: A spot in Alberta named the "most epic" camping location in Canada

A first look at tube that could go 1,000 km/h between Edmonton and Calgary (VIDEO)

Get lost in the best corn mazes in Alberta you have to visit at least once

The lake is known across Alberta for its dazzling ice bubbles during the winter months.

The phenomenon under the hardened surface of the lake is the result of pockets of methane gas that get trapped in the ice creating a staggering vision of bubbles scattered across the surface.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Edmonton (@dailyhiveedmonton)

The artificial lake is Alberta’s largest reservoir and is more than 30 kilometres long.

As for the reasoning behind it being added to the list, Thrillist of course pointed to the ice bubbles every winter providing gorgeous views.

“The result is a rock-hard frozen lake with constellations of glassy orbs suspended underfoot— a gorgeous sight with an edge of danger, given the flammability of the gas. After the thaw, this vast sapphire lake remains stunning in summertime,” it added.

Two other locations in Alberta made it onto the list – Jasper and Banff National Parks.