A massive river in Alberta just got nominated for a fancy designation

It’s a river many Albertans have visited, and it’s now being considered for full designation in the Canadian Heritage Rivers System.

The Government of Canada and Alberta announced on Wednesday that the North Saskatchewan River received an official endorsement to become a Canadian Heritage River.

The nominated section includes the entire 718 km of the North Saskatchewan River in Alberta from the Banff National Park boundary to the Alberta/Saskatchewan provincial border.

“The North Saskatchewan River is a traditional gathering place, travel route, and home for Indigenous peoples including the Cree, Blackfoot, Ktunaxa, Métis, Nakota Sioux, Iroquois, Dene, Ojibwe, Saulteaux, Anishinaabe, Inuit, and Assiniboine,” the government said in a news release.

“Further, the river played a pivotal role as the main transportation and communication route from eastern Canada to the Rocky Mountains, from the middle of the 17th century to the middle of the 20th century.”

The nomination comes on the heels of a potential new national urban park for the Edmonton region, announced in March 2022 under Parks Canada’s National Urban Parks Program.

So, there you have it. Not only is it one of the best rivers for fishing in Canada, but the river may also be bestowed with a prestigious designation.