Acme Pizza Co.: Pizza spot opens new takeout location in Calgary

One of Calgary’s best pizza joints, Acme Pizza Co., has just opened a new takeout location in the city.

Acme Pizza Co., which opened up a location inside Sunulta’s Two House Brewing Co. last year, now offers takeout pizza at its new spot in Renfrew.

The new takeout location offers all the treats we know and love, including salads, pizzas, and desserts.

On the menu are classic pies such as a Margherita and pepperoni, as well as tons of other options.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ACME PIZZA Co. (@acmepizza)

Top picks include the Burrata, which offers a ton of cheesy goodness in the form of parmesan cream, mozzarella, grana padano, balsamic, and of course, burrata.

The Alfredo takes inspiration from the classic pasta dish with a base of Alfredo sauce, topped with chicken, mozzarella, bacon, parsley, and black pepper.

You might also like: Phil & Sebastian: Popular coffee shop launches new brunch menu in Calgary

Anantaya: Inside Calgary's new Indian pop-up restaurant

Cinnaholic: New location opening in Airdrie this week

There’s also the Saporita, which comes complete with walnut cream, mozzarella, gorgonzola dolce, pecorino, prosciutto parma, and honey for a delicious sweet and savoury combo.

So, if you’re craving a good old slice of pizza, Acme’s new location might just be the place to go.

Address: 1025 Russet Road NE, Calgary

Instagram